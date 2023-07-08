Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 8
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .267 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- Riley has recorded a hit in 60 of 87 games this year (69.0%), including 27 multi-hit games (31.0%).
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (17.2%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has an RBI in 32 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.6% of his games this year (44 of 87), with two or more runs 12 times (13.8%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.303
|AVG
|.231
|.359
|OBP
|.300
|.491
|SLG
|.420
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|25
|43/15
|K/BB
|47/16
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.11 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.11, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
