As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (10 matches), No. 319-ranked Peter Gojowczyk and Peter Goldsteiner will be going head-to-head at Salzburg Tennis Club.

ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Info

Tournament: ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: July 9

July 9 TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Court Surface: Clay

Who will win the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Niklas Waldner vs. Mohamed Safwat Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:30 AM ET Safwat (-3000) Waldner (+725) Viktor Durasovic vs. Igor Zelenay Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:30 AM ET Durasovic (-10000) Zelenay (+1250) Peter Gojowczyk vs. Peter Goldsteiner Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:30 AM ET Gojowczyk (-1600) Goldsteiner (+600) Milos Karol vs. Vladyslav Orlov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:50 AM ET Orlov (-350) Karol (+210) Maxime Chazal vs. Matthew Christopher Romios Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:50 AM ET Chazal (-1100) Romios (+475) Matthias Ujvary vs. Alex Barrena Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:50 AM ET Barrena (-500) Ujvary (+290) Akira Santillan vs. Jason Taylor Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:10 AM ET Santillan (-10000) Taylor (+900) Jonas Trinker vs. Sandro Kopp Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:10 AM ET Kopp (-1100) Trinker (+475) Roko Horvat vs. Blaz Rola Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:10 AM ET Rola (-650) Horvat (+340) Benedikt Emesz vs. Max Hans Rehberg Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:30 AM ET Rehberg (-500) Emesz (+290)

