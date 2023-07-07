The WNBA slate today, which includes the Indiana Fever squaring off against the Washington Mystics as one of four contests, should provide some fireworks.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Washington Mystics play host to the Indiana Fever

The Fever go on the road to face the Mystics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 9-7

9-7 IND Record: 5-12

5-12 WAS Stats: 79.5 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 76.8 Opp. PPG (first)

79.5 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 76.8 Opp. PPG (first) IND Stats: 81.9 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (19.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Elena Delle Donne (19.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.6 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 WAS Odds to Win: -176

-176 IND Odds to Win: +146

+146 Total: 159.5 points

The Dallas Wings host the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces travel to face the Wings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 8-9

8-9 LVA Record: 16-1

16-1 DAL Stats: 84.2 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)

84.2 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (seventh) LVA Stats: 93.4 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.3 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Satou Sabally (18.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 3.4 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -10

-10 LVA Odds to Win: -558

-558 DAL Odds to Win: +401

+401 Total: 174.5 points

Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Minnesota Lynx play the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury look to pull off an away win at the Lynx on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 8-9

8-9 PHO Record: 3-13

3-13 MIN Stats: 80.2 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)

80.2 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth) PHO Stats: 77.8 PPG (12th in WNBA), 86.6 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (22.6 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Napheesa Collier (22.6 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.5 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -4

-4 MIN Odds to Win: -172

-172 PHO Odds to Win: +143

+143 Total: 163.5 points

The Chicago Sky take on the Atlanta Dream

The Dream travel to face the Sky on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 8-9

8-9 ATL Record: 8-8

8-8 CHI Stats: 78.6 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)

78.6 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.3 Opp. PPG (fifth) ATL Stats: 86.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 88.8 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.6 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 6.1 APG)

Courtney Williams (9.6 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 6.1 APG) ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1

-1 CHI Odds to Win: -119

-119 ATL Odds to Win: -103

-103 Total: 169.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.