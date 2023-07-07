Orlando Arcia, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .298 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Arcia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last outings.

In 67.7% of his games this season (44 of 65), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (30.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 10.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.8% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3%.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (36.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .312 AVG .282 .368 OBP .325 .456 SLG .409 10 XBH 8 4 HR 3 17 RBI 11 28/10 K/BB 22/7 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings