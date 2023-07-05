After hitting .275 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Cal Quantrill

BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .269 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

In 59 of 85 games this year (69.4%) Riley has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has driven home a run in 31 games this season (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 43 times this season (50.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .303 AVG .231 .359 OBP .304 .491 SLG .413 19 XBH 13 7 HR 8 21 RBI 24 43/15 K/BB 45/16 1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings