The Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians will send Bryce Elder and Gavin Williams, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs face off on Monday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 158 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .498 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.272).

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (470 total).

The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .342.

Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff leads the majors.

Atlanta's 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.261).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Elder is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Elder will look to build on a 17-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Twins W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Kolby Allard Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins W 16-4 Home Mike Soroka Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians - Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians - Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays - Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.