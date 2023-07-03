Bryce Elder takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Progressive Field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Braves are listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Guardians (+135). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 9 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 49-23 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 68.1% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Atlanta has a 31-9 record (winning 77.5% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 61.5% chance to win.

In the 83 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-34-3).

The Braves have collected a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-15 26-12 21-9 35-18 43-22 13-5

