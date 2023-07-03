Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (56-27) and Cleveland Guardians (41-42) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 3.

The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (6-1) against the Guardians and Gavin Williams.

Braves vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Braves have been favored 72 times and won 49, or 68.1%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 54 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 40-14 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 470 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule