Braves vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 3
Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (56-27) and Cleveland Guardians (41-42) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 3.
The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (6-1) against the Guardians and Gavin Williams.
Braves vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Braves vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 72 times and won 49, or 68.1%, of those games.
- Atlanta has entered 54 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 40-14 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 470 total runs this season.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan
|June 28
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Kolby Allard vs Kenta Maeda
|June 30
|Marlins
|W 16-4
|Mike Soroka vs Bryan Hoeing
|July 1
|Marlins
|W 7-0
|Charlie Morton vs Eury Pérez
|July 2
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 3
|@ Guardians
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Gavin Williams
|July 4
|@ Guardians
|-
|Kolby Allard vs Shane Bieber
|July 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Cal Quantrill
|July 7
|@ Rays
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 8
|@ Rays
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley
|July 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
