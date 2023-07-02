Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ozzie Albies -- .195 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Marlins.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .259 with 15 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 23 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 76th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 54 of 82 games this year (65.9%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (24.4%).
- He has homered in 22.0% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has had at least one RBI in 40.2% of his games this season (33 of 82), with two or more RBI 16 times (19.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 42.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.235
|AVG
|.288
|.290
|OBP
|.335
|.441
|SLG
|.568
|15
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|10
|29
|RBI
|28
|31/13
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Alcantara (3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.91), 40th in WHIP (1.256), and 53rd in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.