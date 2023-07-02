Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Michael Harris II (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .262 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 36 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 60), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has driven home a run in 13 games this season (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 20 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.289
|AVG
|.239
|.330
|OBP
|.297
|.464
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|20/4
|K/BB
|22/9
|5
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 88 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Alcantara (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 60th, 1.256 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.