The 2023 season win total set for the Troy Trojans, eight, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.

Troy Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8 -165 +135 62.3%

Trojans' 2022 Performance

On defense, Troy was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 19th-best by giving up only 326.4 yards per game. It ranked 94th on offense (360.4 yards per game).

On offense, Troy ranked 54th in FBS with 242.5 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 35th in passing yards allowed per contest (206.7).

Troy had seven wins at home last season and four on the road.

The Trojans were unbeaten (8-0) when favored and 4-2 as underdogs.

Troy's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Kimani Vidal RB 1,137 YDS / 10 TD / 81.2 YPG / 4.9 YPC Gunnar Watson QB 2,813 YDS (61.5%) / 14 TD / 12 INT

-167 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -11.9 RUSH YPG DK Billingsley RB 670 YDS / 8 TD / 47.9 YPG / 4.7 YPC Rajae' Johnson-Sanders WR 36 REC / 713 YDS / 7 TD / 50.9 YPG Carlton Martial LB 104 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT T.J. Jackson DL 48 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK Craig Slocum DB 79 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 3 PD Richard Jibunor LB 37 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK / 1 INT

Trojans' Strength of Schedule

The Trojans are facing the 82nd-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

Based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season (45), Troy has the 81st-ranked conference schedule in college football.

In 2023, Troy's schedule will see seven games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.

Troy 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 SFA September 2 - - 2 @ Kansas State September 9 - - 3 James Madison September 16 - - 4 Western Kentucky September 23 - - 5 @ Georgia State September 30 - - 6 Arkansas State October 7 - - 7 @ Army October 14 - - 9 @ Texas State October 28 - - 10 South Alabama November 2 - - 11 @ UL Monroe November 11 - - 12 Louisiana November 18 - - 13 @ Southern Miss November 25 - -

