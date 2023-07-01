Troy 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The 2023 season win total set for the Troy Trojans, eight, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.
Troy Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|8
|-165
|+135
|62.3%
Trojans' 2022 Performance
- On defense, Troy was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 19th-best by giving up only 326.4 yards per game. It ranked 94th on offense (360.4 yards per game).
- On offense, Troy ranked 54th in FBS with 242.5 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 35th in passing yards allowed per contest (206.7).
- Troy had seven wins at home last season and four on the road.
- The Trojans were unbeaten (8-0) when favored and 4-2 as underdogs.
Troy's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|1,137 YDS / 10 TD / 81.2 YPG / 4.9 YPC
|Gunnar Watson
|QB
|2,813 YDS (61.5%) / 14 TD / 12 INT
-167 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -11.9 RUSH YPG
|DK Billingsley
|RB
|670 YDS / 8 TD / 47.9 YPG / 4.7 YPC
|Rajae' Johnson-Sanders
|WR
|36 REC / 713 YDS / 7 TD / 50.9 YPG
|Carlton Martial
|LB
|104 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|T.J. Jackson
|DL
|48 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK
|Craig Slocum
|DB
|79 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 3 PD
|Richard Jibunor
|LB
|37 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK / 1 INT
Trojans' Strength of Schedule
- The Trojans are facing the 82nd-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).
- Based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season (45), Troy has the 81st-ranked conference schedule in college football.
- In 2023, Troy's schedule will see seven games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.
Troy 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|SFA
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Kansas State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|James Madison
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Western Kentucky
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Georgia State
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Arkansas State
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Army
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|@ Texas State
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|South Alabama
|November 2
|-
|-
|11
|@ UL Monroe
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Louisiana
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Southern Miss
|November 25
|-
|-
