Khadarel Hodge's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Atlanta Falcons against the Carolina Panthers. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Khadarel Hodge Injury Status

Hodge is currently listed as active.

Khadarel Hodge 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 20 TAR, 13 REC, 202 YDS, 1 TD

Khadarel Hodge Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 28.20 319 119 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 21.27 386 147 2023 ADP - 920 288

Other Falcons Players

Khadarel Hodge 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 3 3 38 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 57 0 Week 4 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 5 3 33 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 1 19 0 Week 10 @Panthers 2 2 37 1 Week 11 Bears 1 1 13 0 Week 13 Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 1 1 5 0

