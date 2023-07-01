The 2023 season kicks off for Jeff Okudah when the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jeff Okudah Injury Status

Okudah is currently not listed as injured.

Is Okudah your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jeff Okudah 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 73 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Rep Okudah and the Atlanta Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Falcons Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jeff Okudah 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Eagles 0.0 0.0 10 0 1 Week 2 Commanders 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 4 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 5 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 15 0 0 Week 8 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 9 Packers 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 0.0 0.0 1 1 2 Week 11 @Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 15 @Jets 0.0 0.0 6 0 2 Week 16 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 17 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.