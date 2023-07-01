The over/under of five wins means the Jacksonville State Gamecocks are predicted to collect the most wins in the CUSA.

Looking to place a futures bet on Jacksonville State's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Jacksonville State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5 +125 -150 44.4%

Bet on Jacksonville State's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Gamecocks' 2022 Performance

Jacksonville State sported the 30th-ranked offense last season (423.6 yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking 23rd-worst with 436.8 yards allowed per game.

Jacksonville State put up 172.6 passing yards per game offensively last year (101st in FBS), and it surrendered 216.0 passing yards per game (57th) on the other side of the ball.

At home last season, Jax State was 3-1. Away, the Gamecocks went 4-1.

When underdogs, the Gamecocks had just two victories (2-1). When favored, they went 7-1.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jacksonville State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Zion Webb QB 1,737 YDS (55.2%) / 10 TD / 9 INT

645 RUSH YDS / 13 RUSH TD / 58.6 RUSH YPG Anwar Lewis RB 820 YDS / 8 TD / 74.5 YPG / 7.1 YPC

13 REC / 127 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.5 REC YPG Matt LaRoche RB 627 YDS / 5 TD / 57.0 YPG / 5.1 YPC Ron Wiggins RB 461 YDS / 4 TD / 41.9 YPG / 7.7 YPC

4 REC / 63 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 5.7 REC YPG Chris Hardie DL 3 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK Kolbi Fuqua DB 2 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 2 INT Jaylen Swain DL 3 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Markail Benton LB 8 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK

Gamecocks' Strength of Schedule

Jacksonville State has games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including teams that had nine or more wins and with less than four wins last year.

Jacksonville State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 UTEP August 26 - - 1 East Tennessee State September 2 - - 2 @ Coastal Carolina September 9 - - 4 Eastern Michigan September 23 - - 5 @ Sam Houston September 28 - - 6 @ Middle Tennessee October 4 - - 7 Liberty October 10 - - 8 Western Kentucky October 17 - - 9 @ Florida International October 25 - - 10 @ South Carolina November 4 - - 12 Louisiana Tech November 18 - - 13 @ New Mexico State November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.