The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons opening the year with a contest against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Drake London Injury Status

London is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Drake London NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Drake London 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 117 TAR, 72 REC, 866 YDS, 4 TD

Drake London Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 106.60 131 38 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 127.67 95 26 2023 ADP - 62 26

Drake London 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 7 5 74 0 Week 2 @Rams 12 8 86 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 54 1 Week 4 Browns 7 2 17 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 7 4 35 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 40 0 Week 7 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 8 Panthers 5 4 31 0 Week 9 Chargers 7 3 23 0 Week 10 @Panthers 6 5 38 1 Week 11 Bears 3 1 2 1 Week 12 @Commanders 4 2 29 0 Week 13 Steelers 12 6 95 0 Week 15 @Saints 11 7 70 0 Week 16 @Ravens 9 7 96 0 Week 17 Cardinals 8 5 47 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 8 6 120 0

