The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Cornell Armstrong and the Atlanta Falcons opening the year with a tilt versus the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Cornell Armstrong Injury Status

Armstrong is currently not listed as injured.

Cornell Armstrong 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 33 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Other Falcons Players

Cornell Armstrong 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 7 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 8 Panthers 0.0 0.0 3 0 3 Week 9 Chargers 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 18 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 5 0 2

