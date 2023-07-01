2023 Alabama Football Odds to Win Southeastern Conference Championship & National Title
The Alabama Crimson Tide rank as one of the top teams in the SEC (second), with +260 odds to win the conference title in 2023. They also have +600 odds to take home the CFP National Championship. Read the article below for more info on the team's futures odds.
Alabama Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60)
- Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Alabama 2023 Schedule
Based on the team's opponents' combined win total last year (74), Alabama has drawn the 43rd-ranked schedule in college football. The Crimson Tide will take on eight teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes two teams that ended with nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last season.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Middle Tennessee
|September 2
|1
|-
|Texas
|September 9
|2
|-
|@ South Florida
|September 16
|3
|-
|Ole Miss
|September 23
|4
|-
|@ Mississippi State
|September 30
|5
|-
|@ Texas A&M
|October 7
|6
|-
|Arkansas
|October 14
|7
|-
|Tennessee
|October 21
|8
|-
|LSU
|November 4
|10
|-
|@ Kentucky
|November 11
|11
|-
|Chattanooga
|November 18
|12
|-
|@ Auburn
|November 25
|13
|-
