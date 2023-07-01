Adetokunbo Ogundeji is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Atlanta Falcons clash with the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Adetokunbo Ogundeji Injury Status

Ogundeji is currently not listed as injured.

Adetokunbo Ogundeji 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
42 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Adetokunbo Ogundeji 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 2 @Rams 1.0 0.0 6 0 0
Week 3 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 4 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 5 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 7 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 8 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 9 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 10 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 4 0 0
Week 11 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 12 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 6 0 0
Week 13 Steelers 0.0 1.0 7 0 0
Week 16 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 17 Cardinals 1.0 1.0 2 0 0
Week 18 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

