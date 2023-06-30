Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (53-27) and Miami Marlins (48-34) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET on June 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Mike Soroka to the mound, while Bryan Hoeing (1-1) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.

This season, the Braves have won 46 out of the 69 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta is 23-6 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 64.9% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 441 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

Braves Schedule