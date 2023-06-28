Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .651 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on June 28 at 12:20 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Twins.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 106 hits and an OBP of .404 to go with a slugging percentage of .586. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is second in slugging.

Acuna is batting .409 with four homers during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 78.5% of his games this season (62 of 79), with more than one hit 32 times (40.5%).

In 22.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has had an RBI in 33 games this year (41.8%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this year (60.8%), including 19 games with multiple runs (24.1%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .309 AVG .352 .389 OBP .419 .512 SLG .660 20 XBH 23 6 HR 13 22 RBI 29 26/22 K/BB 20/16 16 SB 19

