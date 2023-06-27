Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on June 27 at 7:20 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Twins.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .260 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- In 58.9% of his games this year (33 of 56), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.7%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this year (21.4%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 30.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|.289
|AVG
|.239
|.337
|OBP
|.297
|.458
|SLG
|.385
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|10
|19/4
|K/BB
|22/9
|4
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed nine scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.98 ERA ranks 14th, .907 WHIP ranks second, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
