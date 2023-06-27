Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves will play Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 141 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .485 slugging percentage this season, racking up 286 extra-base hits.

The Braves have an MLB-leading .271 batting average.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.5 runs per game (432 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Braves' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.282).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Elder is trying to notch his third straight quality start in this game.

Elder is looking for his 16th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the hill.

In five of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 6/23/2023 Reds L 11-10 Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Jared Shuster Graham Ashcraft 6/25/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Charlie Morton Levi Stoudt 6/26/2023 Twins W 4-1 Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins - Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins - Home Mike Soroka Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins - Home Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians - Away Bryce Elder Logan Allen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.