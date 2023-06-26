Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Monday, Travis d'Arnaud (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .283 with five doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
- d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 18 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 10 games this season (33.3%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (12 of 30), with two or more runs three times (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|18
|.325
|AVG
|.260
|.426
|OBP
|.308
|.675
|SLG
|.384
|6
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|5/7
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Gray (4-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.44 ERA ranks fourth, 1.284 WHIP ranks 45th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.