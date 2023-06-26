Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, June 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has seven doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .245.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna is batting .286 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 39 of 61 games this year (63.9%) Ozuna has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).
- He has homered in 14 games this season (23.0%), homering in 6.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (36.1%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (16.4%).
- In 42.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.6%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.248
|AVG
|.242
|.321
|OBP
|.342
|.462
|SLG
|.515
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|18
|30/13
|K/BB
|21/14
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- The Twins are sending Gray (4-1) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.44), 45th in WHIP (1.284), and 25th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
