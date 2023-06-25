How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
Hunter Brown gets the nod on the mound for the Houston Astros aiming to slow down David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second-best in baseball with 122 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .444.
- The Dodgers are 19th in the majors with a .240 batting average.
- Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.3 runs per game (404 total runs).
- The Dodgers rank 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 18 mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros' 88 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 222 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Houston ranks 14th in the majors with 345 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Astros rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.
- Houston averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.
- Houston has pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
- Astros pitchers have a 1.259 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tony Gonsolin (4-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.92 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Gonsolin has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gonsolin will look to build on a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brown (6-4) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Tuesday.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.
- Brown has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Giants
|L 7-3
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Logan Webb
|6/20/2023
|Angels
|W 2-0
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Reid Detmers
|6/21/2023
|Angels
|W 2-0
|Away
|Brusdar Graterol
|-
|6/23/2023
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|J.P. France
|6/24/2023
|Astros
|W 8-7
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Ronel Blanco
|6/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hunter Brown
|6/27/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Connor Seabold
|6/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Freeland
|6/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Chase Anderson
|6/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Jordan Lyles
|7/1/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Daniel Lynch
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Mets
|L 11-1
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Max Scherzer
|6/20/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Justin Verlander
|6/21/2023
|Mets
|W 10-8
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tylor Megill
|6/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|J.P. France
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/24/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-7
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Bobby Miller
|6/25/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Miles Mikolas
|6/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Andrew Heaney
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.