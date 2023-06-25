The Atlanta Braves (49-27) will look for another strong showing from a batter on a roll versus the Cincinnati Reds (41-36) on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park. Travis d'Arnaud is riding a two-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (6-6) for the Braves and Levi Stoudt for the Reds.

Braves vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (6-6, 3.71 ERA) vs Stoudt - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (6-6) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.71, a 2.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.450.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Morton has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Levi Stoudt

Stoudt starts for the first time this season for the Reds.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at 25 years old.

