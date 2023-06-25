How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves head into the final of a three-game series against Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 138 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .486 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have an MLB-leading .271 batting average.
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (421 total).
- The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .341 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Braves average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.279).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Morton is trying to record his seventh quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Morton will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Anderson
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|L 11-10
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Luke Weaver
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Levi Stoudt
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sonny Gray
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
