The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.382 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has seven doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks while batting .240.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

Ozuna enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .211 with one homer.

Ozuna has recorded a hit in 37 of 59 games this season (62.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (18.6%).

In 22.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven home a run in 20 games this year (33.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .248 AVG .231 .321 OBP .327 .462 SLG .495 11 XBH 10 7 HR 7 18 RBI 14 30/13 K/BB 20/12 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings