A quarterfinal is next up for Lloyd Harris in the Mallorca Championships, and he will face Pavel Kotov. Harris is +600 (third-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Country Club Santa Ponsa.

Harris at the 2023 Mallorca Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Harris' Next Match

Harris has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will meet Kotov on Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 AM ET (after defeating Roman Safiullin 7-6, 6-3).

Harris Stats

Harris beat No. 94-ranked Safiullin 7-6, 6-3 on Tuesday to make the .

The 26-year-old Harris is 3-6 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament title.

Harris has not won any of his two tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a match record of 0-2 on that surface.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Harris has played nine matches and 27.3 games per match.

In his two matches on a grass surface over the past year, Harris has averaged 21.5 games.

Over the past year, Harris has won 74.4% of his service games, and he has won 13.4% of his return games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Harris has been victorious in 83.3% of his service games and 0.0% of his return games.

