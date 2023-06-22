Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Matt Olson (.585 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Phillies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 46 of 73 games this year (63.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (21.9%).
- In 26.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has had at least one RBI in 42.5% of his games this year (31 of 73), with more than one RBI 13 times (17.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 53.4% of his games this year (39 of 73), with two or more runs 13 times (17.8%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.238
|AVG
|.227
|.351
|OBP
|.342
|.537
|SLG
|.477
|20
|XBH
|14
|12
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|23
|45/25
|K/BB
|51/22
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 77 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Nola (6-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 57th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
