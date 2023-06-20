On Tuesday, Matt Olson (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 47 walks.

He ranks 124th in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Olson has had a hit in 45 of 72 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits 16 times (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (25.0%), homering in 6.2% of his plate appearances.

Olson has had an RBI in 30 games this year (41.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 52.8% of his games this year (38 of 72), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (18.1%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .238 AVG .227 .351 OBP .344 .537 SLG .461 20 XBH 13 12 HR 8 29 RBI 22 45/25 K/BB 50/22 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings