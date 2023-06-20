Kevin Pillar is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 15 against the Rockies) he went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is hitting .271 with six doubles, six home runs and four walks.

Pillar has gotten at least one hit in 52.8% of his games this season (19 of 36), with more than one hit six times (16.7%).

He has gone deep in six games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Pillar has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (36.1%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (11.1%).

In 14 games this year (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .237 AVG .293 .293 OBP .300 .474 SLG .552 5 XBH 7 2 HR 4 8 RBI 9 12/3 K/BB 11/1 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings