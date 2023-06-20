Tuesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (46-26) and the Philadelphia Phillies (38-34) at Citizens Bank Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (7-2) to the mound, while Ranger Suarez (1-2) will take the ball for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

The Braves have won 40, or 64.5%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 29-13 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 395 total runs this season.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule