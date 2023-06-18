Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 93 hits and an OBP of .401 to go with a slugging percentage of .565. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.
- He ranks third in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 76.1% of his 71 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (21.1%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has driven home a run in 29 games this season (40.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 17 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.305
|AVG
|.351
|.380
|OBP
|.425
|.464
|SLG
|.679
|17
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|12
|18
|RBI
|27
|24/19
|K/BB
|19/16
|16
|SB
|14
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.31).
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.72 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In eight games this season, the 35-year-old has a 2.72 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.