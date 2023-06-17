The Colorado Rockies (29-43) hope to stop their three-game losing run against the Atlanta Braves (44-26), at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (4-1) for the Braves and Connor Seabold (1-2) for the Rockies.

Braves vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (4-1, 2.69 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-2, 4.70 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves' Elder (4-1) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.69 and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .241 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold (1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season.

The righty last appeared on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

Over 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.

Seabold is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Seabold will try to continue a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 3.5 innings per appearance).

In three of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

