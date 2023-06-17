Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (44-26) and the Colorado Rockies (29-43) matching up at Truist Park (on June 17) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Braves.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (4-1, 2.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Connor Seabold (1-2, 4.70 ERA).

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 1-2-0 against the spread.

The Braves have been favorites in 60 games this season and won 38 (63.3%) of those contests.

Atlanta has not been bigger favorites this season than the -300 moneyline set for this game.

The Braves have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 371 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

