Maria Sakkari 2023 Bett1open Odds
A match in the Bett1open quarterfinals is next for Maria Sakkari, and she will play Marketa Vondrousova. Sakkari currently is +650 to win it all at LTTC Rot-Weiss.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Bett1open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Sakkari at the 2023 Bett1open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Sakkari's Next Match
On Friday, June 23 at 9:00 AM ET, Sakkari will play Vondrousova in the quarterfinals, after defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-1 in the previous round.
Sakkari has current moneyline odds of +105 to win her next contest versus Vondrousova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Maria Sakkari Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +2500
- US Open odds to win: +1600
- Bett1open odds to win: +650
Want to bet on Sakkari? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Sakkari Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Sakkari defeated No. 70-ranked Sasnovich, 6-2, 6-1.
- The 27-year-old Sakkari is 29-20 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament victory.
- In two tournaments on grass over the past year, Sakkari has gone 3-2.
- Through 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Sakkari has played 23.3 games per match. She won 51.6% of them.
- On grass, Sakkari has played five matches over the past year, and she has totaled 19.0 games per match while winning 52.6% of games.
- Sakkari has won 31.2% of her return games and 72.3% of her service games over the past 12 months.
- On grass over the past year, Sakkari has claimed 75.6% of her service games and 32.0% of her return games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.