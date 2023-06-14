Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his last game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a double) against the Tigers.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Tigers Player Props
|Braves vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Tigers
|Braves vs Tigers Odds
|Braves vs Tigers Prediction
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 88 hits and an OBP of .399 to go with a slugging percentage of .560. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Acuna has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has homered in 13 games this season (19.7%), homering in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 39.4% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this season (56.1%), including 16 games with multiple runs (24.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.317
|AVG
|.341
|.386
|OBP
|.413
|.486
|SLG
|.643
|17
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|23
|21/16
|K/BB
|19/14
|15
|SB
|13
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (78 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his second this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.