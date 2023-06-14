Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .558 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 35 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (28.1%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (10.5%).
- He has scored in 20 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|23
|.248
|AVG
|.244
|.270
|OBP
|.271
|.413
|SLG
|.488
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|13
|34/4
|K/BB
|20/3
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Olson (0-1) starts for the Tigers, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
