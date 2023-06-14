Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will take the field at Comerica Park against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson on Wednesday.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +190 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +190 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves have won one of their last four games against the spread.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 56 total times this season. They've gone 34-22 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 9-4 (69.2%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 66 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-27-3).

The Braves have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-15 20-11 12-9 28-17 29-21 11-5

