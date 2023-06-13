The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .288 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

In 63.6% of his 22 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 22 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (31.8%), with more than one RBI in three of them (13.6%).

He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .357 AVG .250 .471 OBP .278 .607 SLG .308 3 XBH 3 2 HR 0 6 RBI 4 4/6 K/BB 11/1 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings