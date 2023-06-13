MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, June 13
Tuesday's MLB slate features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the matchup between the Brewers and the Twins, who will be sending Corbin Burnes and Pablo Lopez to the mound, respectively.
Read on to find the probable pitching matchups for every contest on the schedule for June 13.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Braves at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (6-2) to the bump as they take on the Tigers, who will look to Reese Olson (0-1) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.
|ATL: Strider
|DET: Olson
|13 (73.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (10 IP)
|3.91
|ERA
|2.70
|14.8
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Braves at Tigers
- ATL Odds to Win: -275
- DET Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Braves at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Blue Jays at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (7-4) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will counter with Dean Kremer (6-3) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|TOR: Bassitt
|BAL: Kremer
|13 (82 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (70 IP)
|3.29
|ERA
|4.89
|7.7
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Orioles
- TOR Odds to Win: -125
- BAL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Blue Jays at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Rockies at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-0) to the hill as they play the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (1-3) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|COL: Anderson
|BOS: Crawford
|7 (32 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (36.2 IP)
|2.25
|ERA
|3.44
|5.3
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -225
- COL Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rockies at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Mets Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (0-1) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will look to Max Scherzer (5-2) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|NYY: Severino
|NYM: Scherzer
|4 (20.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (53.1 IP)
|5.75
|ERA
|3.71
|8.0
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -160
- NYY Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Yankees at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Brewers at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Burnes (5-4) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Lopez (3-3) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|MIL: Burnes
|MIN: Lopez
|13 (77.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (78.1 IP)
|3.36
|ERA
|4.25
|8.7
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -120
- MIL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Brewers at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) to the bump as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Jack Flaherty (3-4) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.
|SF: Cobb
|STL: Flaherty
|13 (74.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (69.1 IP)
|3.01
|ERA
|4.15
|8.6
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Giants at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -115
- SF Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Giants at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Pirates at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (1-2) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will look to Jameson Taillon (1-4) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|PIT: Ortiz
|CHC: Taillon
|6 (27.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (42.1 IP)
|4.23
|ERA
|6.80
|5.2
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -125
- PIT Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Pirates at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Jaime Barria (2-2) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will look to Jon Gray (6-2) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|LAA: Barria
|TEX: Gray
|14 (39 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (73.2 IP)
|2.08
|ERA
|2.32
|8.5
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Angels at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -130
- LAA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Angels at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (4-6) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will counter with Hunter Brown (5-3) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|WSH: Corbin
|HOU: Brown
|13 (73.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (68.1 IP)
|4.89
|ERA
|3.82
|5.6
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -250
- WSH Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Nationals at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (0-10) when the clubs meet Tuesday.
|CIN: Williamson
|KC: Lyles
|5 (26.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (73.2 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|6.72
|7.1
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Reds at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -110
- CIN Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Reds at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Phillies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (4-4) to the bump as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Zach Davies (1-1) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|PHI: Wheeler
|ARI: Davies
|13 (76 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (25 IP)
|3.91
|ERA
|4.68
|10.3
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Diamondbacks
- PHI Odds to Win: -135
- ARI Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Phillies at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Jalen Beeks (2-3) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will counter with Hogan Harris (1-0) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|TB: Beeks
|OAK: Harris
|24 (32.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (15.1 IP)
|6.12
|ERA
|6.46
|9.2
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Rays at Athletics
- TB Odds to Win: -225
- OAK Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rays at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (5-4) to the hill as they play the Mariners, who will look to George Kirby (5-5) for the game between the teams Tuesday.
|MIA: Cabrera
|SEA: Kirby
|13 (63 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (74.2 IP)
|4.29
|ERA
|3.50
|11.4
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -145
- MIA Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 7 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Marlins at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (2-1) to the bump as they face the Padres, who will give the start to Joe Musgrove (3-2) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|CLE: Bibee
|SD: Musgrove
|8 (44.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (41.1 IP)
|3.05
|ERA
|4.35
|8.5
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -165
- CLE Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Guardians at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
White Sox at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (4-6) to the hill as they play the Dodgers, who will look to Tony Gonsolin (3-1) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.
|CHW: Lynn
|LAD: Gonsolin
|13 (72.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (40.2 IP)
|6.72
|ERA
|2.21
|10.0
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -200
- CHW Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream White Sox at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.