Falcons Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Right now the Atlanta Falcons have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Falcons this season on Fubo!
Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +240
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Atlanta Betting Insights
- Atlanta won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- A total of seven Falcons games last season hit the over.
- Atlanta ranked 24th in total offense (318.3 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Falcons were 6-3 at home last season, but they won only one game on the road.
- Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) as the favorite and 3-9 as the underdog last season.
- In the NFC South the Falcons won just two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.
Falcons Impact Players
- Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Allgeier also had 16 catches for 139 yards and one TD.
- Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.
- Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), completing 62.2% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games a season ago.
- Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- Richie Grant had two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended last year.
Bet on Falcons to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|Panthers
|September 10
|1
|-
|+8000
|Packers
|September 17
|2
|-
|+6600
|@ Lions
|September 24
|3
|-
|+1800
|@ Jaguars
|October 1
|4
|-
|+2500
|Texans
|October 8
|5
|-
|+15000
|Commanders
|October 15
|6
|-
|+8000
|@ Buccaneers
|October 22
|7
|-
|+12500
|@ Titans
|October 29
|8
|-
|+12500
|Vikings
|November 5
|9
|-
|+5000
|@ Cardinals
|November 12
|10
|-
|+20000
|Saints
|November 26
|12
|-
|+3000
|@ Jets
|December 3
|13
|-
|+1600
|Buccaneers
|December 10
|14
|-
|+12500
|@ Panthers
|December 17
|15
|-
|+8000
|Colts
|December 24
|16
|-
|+8000
|@ Bears
|December 31
|17
|-
|+5000
|@ Saints
|January 7
|18
|-
|+3000
Odds are current as of June 13 at 5:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.