Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Eddie Rosario (.558 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks.
- In 61.4% of his 57 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- In 12.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has an RBI in 16 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (35.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|23
|.248
|AVG
|.244
|.270
|OBP
|.271
|.413
|SLG
|.488
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|13
|34/4
|K/BB
|20/3
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Tigers will look to Olson (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
