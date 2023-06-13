You can see player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Spencer Torkelson and others on the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers before their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Braves vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Strider Stats

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (6-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Strider has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 39th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.8 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jun. 8 4.0 8 8 8 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 6.0 3 2 2 7 4 vs. Phillies May. 28 6.0 2 2 2 9 1 vs. Dodgers May. 23 6.0 5 4 2 11 3 at Rangers May. 17 5.0 6 4 4 7 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 88 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .328/.399/.560 on the year.

Acuna hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 3-for-4 2 1 3 8 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 17 walks and 43 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashing .251/.303/.470 so far this year.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 15 doubles, six home runs, 27 walks and 29 RBI (55 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .232/.315/.371 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 12 3-for-6 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 25 walks and 12 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.348/.391 so far this season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

