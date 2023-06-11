The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .690 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks while hitting .258.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has homered in seven games this year (12.7%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 22 .256 AVG .260 .279 OBP .288 .427 SLG .519 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 13 RBI 13 33/4 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings