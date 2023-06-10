The RBC Canadian Open is nearing the end, and prior to the final round Cheng Tsung Pan is in first place with a score of -14.

Looking to wager on Cheng Tsung Pan at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Cheng Tsung Pan Insights

Pan has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Pan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Pan has finished in the top five in two of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Pan has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Pan is trying for his third consecutive top-five finish this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 38 -6 261 0 8 2 2 $640,417

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Pan has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been eighth.

Pan made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

The most recent time Pan played this event was in 2023, and he finished second.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club will play at 7,264 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,259.

Courses that Pan has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,217 yards, 47 yards shorter than the 7,264-yard Oakdale Golf & Country Club this week.

Pan's Last Time Out

Pan was in the 76th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.82 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was strong enough to place him in the 85th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Pan was better than 97% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.08 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.47.

Pan shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Pan carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.8).

Pan had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In that last tournament, Pan had a bogey or worse on one of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Pan ended the AT&T Byron Nelson registering a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Pan finished without one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Pan's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

