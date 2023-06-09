Austin Riley -- hitting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on June 9 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4-for-6 with a home run and two RBI) against the Mets.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .281 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 45th in slugging.

Riley is batting .476 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Riley has had a hit in 46 of 62 games this season (74.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (30.6%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (16.1%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.1% of his games this year, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 of 62 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .278 AVG .214 .361 OBP .300 .375 SLG .443 5 XBH 6 1 HR 5 6 RBI 12 18/9 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings