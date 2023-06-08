The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .181 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Harris II has had a hit in 19 of 39 games this season (48.7%), including multiple hits three times (7.7%).

He has homered in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has had at least one RBI in 17.9% of his games this season (seven of 39), with more than one RBI three times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 of 39 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .143 AVG .243 .294 OBP .317 .214 SLG .378 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 23 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.0%)

