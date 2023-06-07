After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .233.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Olson has had a hit in 36 of 60 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.7%).

Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (25.0%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has driven in a run in 26 games this year (43.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 56.7% of his games this year (34 of 60), with two or more runs 11 times (18.3%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .260 .402 OBP .341 .448 SLG .616 7 XBH 11 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 26/19 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 30 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (60.0%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (23.3%) 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (56.7%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (23.3%) 14 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (40.0%)

