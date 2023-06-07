Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .233.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Olson has had a hit in 36 of 60 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.7%).
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (25.0%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has driven in a run in 26 games this year (43.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 56.7% of his games this year (34 of 60), with two or more runs 11 times (18.3%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.260
|.402
|OBP
|.341
|.448
|SLG
|.616
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|26/19
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (60.0%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (23.3%)
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (56.7%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (23.3%)
|14 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 81 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Mets will send Scherzer (5-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 38-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
